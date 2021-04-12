Advertisement
Ottawa police investigating report of gunshots near Lansdowne Park
Published Monday, April 12, 2021 2:26PM EDT
An Ottawa Police cruiser is seen near the Elgin Street police station in Ottawa, on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are investigating reports of gunshots in the Glebe on the weekend.
Police say several people called to say they heard shots along Bank Street near Lansdowne Park at around 10:15 p.m. Sunday.
No injuries have been reported.
Police are asking for any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward and contact police or Crime Stoppers.