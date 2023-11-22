OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Ottawa police investigating report of gunshots in Vanier

    A police vehicle sits outside the Ottawa Police headquarters on Elgin St. in this undated photo. (CTV News Ottawa) A police vehicle sits outside the Ottawa Police headquarters on Elgin St. in this undated photo. (CTV News Ottawa)

    Ottawa police are investigating a report of gunshots in Vanier early Wednesday morning.

    Police were called to Ethel Street at around 3:45 a.m. and found shell casings in the area.

    There are no reported injuries linked to the shooting.

    Witnesses are asked to contact the guns and gangs unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5050.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Fighting inflation half-heartedly would be 'huge mistake,' BoC's Macklem warns

    Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem warns fighting inflation half-heartedly and living with its consequences would be a huge mistake. The governor acknowledged during a speech Wednesday that interest rates may already be high enough to bring inflation back to target, but he doubled down on the central bank's readiness to raise rates further if inflation doesn't come down.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News