Ottawa police investigating overnight stabbing in Little Italy

Ottawa police are investigating an overnight stabbing in Ottawa’s Little Italy.

Emergency crews responded to a call for a stabbing in the area of Somerset Street and Preston Street at approximately 3:15 a.m.

Ottawa Paramedics tell CTV News Ottawa crews found a man at the scene with stab wounds. He was transported to the Ottawa Hospital in serious but stable condition.

Police continue to investigate.

This is the second violent incident in the area west of downtown Ottawa this week.

On Monday, a man was shot on Lorne Avenue, near the area of Booth Street and Albert Street.