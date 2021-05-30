OTTAWA -- Ottawa police say officers are investigating an overnight homicide.

Police said in a release that Meadowbrook Road was closed between Ridgebrook Drive and Cyrville Road for a shooting investigation at around 3 a.m., but offered no other details.

Investigators with the homicide unit say one person is dead but no other information about the victim or suspects is available at this time.

Police remain on the scene and the road remains closed.

This comes just days after a double-homicide at a strip mall on Alta Vista Drive that also resulted in a third person being injured, and less than a week after a homicide in the Gloucester area that left one man dead.

This is a developing story. More to come.