OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are asking residents on an east end street to stay indoors due to an ongoing police operation.

Police are conducting an investigation into an "ongoing incident" on Hochelaga Street, between Gulf Place and Bermuda Avenue. Hochelaga Street is located off of Montreal Road.

No other information has been released.

Residents on Hochelaga Street told CTV News Ottawa police asked them to stay indoors and not come out. Photos show several police cruisers parked along Hochelaga Street, and members of the tactical unit in the area.

This is a developing story. We will have the latest as it becomes available.

