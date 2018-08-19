

Ottawa Police are investigating a shooting in the 800 block of Merivale Road.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. No injuries were reported.

Police say the suspect is described as a black male wearing a white shirt, dark pants, white running shoes and a black baseball hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa Police Central Investigations Unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5166 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.