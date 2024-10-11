OTTAWA
    • Ottawa police investigating late night shooting in the east end

    There are no reports of injuries after a shooting in Ottawa's east end.

    The Ottawa Police Service says officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1700 block of Marquis Avenue, near the intersection of Montreal and Ogilvie roads, at 11:50 p.m. Thursday.

    "Upon arrival police located evidence of a shooting," police said on X.

    The Guns and Gangs Unit continues to investigate.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 613-236-1222, ext. 5050.

