OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police are investigating a homicide in Ottawa's Somerset ward.

In a statement, police say a man died on Eccles Street, which is located between Preston Street and Bell Street.

No other details were released.

The Homicide Section has taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 613-236-1222, ext. 5493.

This is a developing story. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.