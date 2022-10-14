Ottawa police investigating hit-and-run that left officer injured

Ottawa Police are investigating a hit-and-run collision in Orléans that left an officer with non life-threatening injuries.

Police closed Brian Coburn Blvd. between Tenth Line Road and Strasbourg Street for the investigation.

In a tweet, police say it happened during a traffic stop and that the driver of the vehicle fled the scene.

Ottawa paramedics say crews were called shortly after 7 p.m. Friday.

Police say there is no risk to public safety, but are asking residents to avoid the area.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story…

