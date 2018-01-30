

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Police are investigating reports of gunshots in the Heatherington area.

Police were called to the area of Walkley Road and Heatherington Road at around 4:50 p.m. Officers have found at least one shell casing at the scene.

There have been no reports of injuries.

No arrests have been made.

This marks Ottawa's 13th shooting so far this year.