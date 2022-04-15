Ottawa police investigating Good Friday homicide on Smyth Road

One person is in police custody in connection to the death of an elderly man in Ottawa.

Ottawa police officers responded to a call at a home in the 800 block of Smyth Road at about 3 p.m. on Friday. The home is located on Smyth Road between Dauphin Road and Cuba Avenue.

Police say the elderly man was found deceased at the home.

One person is in police custody.

No other information has been released.