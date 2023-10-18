Ottawa

    • Ottawa police investigating Gloucester vehicle break in

    Suspect in Jasmine Crescent break and enter. (Ottawa Police) Suspect in Jasmine Crescent break and enter. (Ottawa Police)

    The Ottawa police is seeking public assistance in identifying a suspect in a break and enter in Gloucester.

    Police say a suspect broke into a vehicle in an underground parking garage on the evening of Sept. 22 in the 2000 block of Jasmine Crescent, south of Ogilvie Road.

    The suspect allegedly stole the owner's belongings, which included a credit card that was used to make purchases nearby, according to police.

    The suspect is described as a white male with a thin build, dark hair and a "chin strap" beard. He was seen wearing a black t-shirt with red writing, black hooded sweatshirt, grey sweatpants, black running shoes and a green Tilley-style hat.

    Police say he may have also been wearing a black backpack.

    Anyone with information as to the identity of this individual, or information about this incident, is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Break and Enter Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 4533.

    Ottawa Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    'A microcosm of how things can be': Arabs and Israelis co-exist in Jaffa

    The Hamas massacre has led to a war that is now feeding off of the innocent lives of both Israelis and Palestinians. Yet, there’s an Arab, Israeli enclave that at its best can set an example for this war-torn region. In Hebrew its name translates to beautiful, and if you take one walk through the neighbourhood of Jaffa, you can’t help but marvel at its architecture and charm.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News