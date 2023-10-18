Ottawa police investigating Gloucester vehicle break in

The Ottawa police is seeking public assistance in identifying a suspect in a break and enter in Gloucester.

Police say a suspect broke into a vehicle in an underground parking garage on the evening of Sept. 22 in the 2000 block of Jasmine Crescent, south of Ogilvie Road.

The suspect allegedly stole the owner's belongings, which included a credit card that was used to make purchases nearby, according to police.

The suspect is described as a white male with a thin build, dark hair and a "chin strap" beard. He was seen wearing a black t-shirt with red writing, black hooded sweatshirt, grey sweatpants, black running shoes and a green Tilley-style hat.

Police say he may have also been wearing a black backpack.

Anyone with information as to the identity of this individual, or information about this incident, is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Break and Enter Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 4533.