Ottawa police investigating Friday night stabbing

Ottawa police say an investigation is underway into a stabbing Friday night.

Police confirm someone arrived in hospital with stab wounds at around 9:30 p.m. Their injuries were not considered life-threatening.

No other details are known at this time. Police did not share any information about the victim, such as their age or sex, nor did police say where the stabbing took place.

"We cannot provide further details so as not to jeopardize the ongoing investigation," a police spokesperson said in an email to CTV News Ottawa.

It has been a violent end of the week in Ottawa, with two fatal shootings in two days in the Carlington area. A 47-year-old man was shot to death on Raven Avenue Wednesday. One day later, a 19-year-old man was killed on Caldwell Avenue. They mark the respective seventh and eighth homicides in the city so far this year.