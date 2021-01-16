OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are investigating the overnight shooting death of a man in Ottawa's south end.

Police say the man was found with gunshot wounds in the area of Hunt Club Road and Lorry Greenberg Drive at around 3 a.m. Saturday.

No other information about the victim was made immediately available and police did not say whether any arrests had been made.

This is the first homicide investigation of 2021 for Ottawa police.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 613-236-1222 ext 5477. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS).

More to come…