

Joanne Schnurr , CTV Ottawa





Ottawa Police are investigating the city's second murder of the year in an apartment building just blocks away from the Elgin police station.The shooting happened around 6 this morning at 125 McLeod Street, between Cartier and Elgin.

Hours after the initial call about the shooting, Ottawa Police were still on the scene, examining evidence, interviewing witnesses and trying to piece together what exactly happened inside this apartment building at 6:00 a.m.

Inspector Mike Maloney is with Ottawa Police, “There are no people in custody, and the investigation is ongoing. There are suspects yes that we are actively pursuing.”

“I've never seen the likes of it before,” says resident Eroca Zeviar, “When I saw 3 police cars in the back, I knew something was going on.”

Eroca Zeviar has lived in the building at 125 McLeod since 1996 and says much has changed in those 20 years here.

“People roll their eyes and say why don't you move?” she says, “To move to another OCH (Ottawa Community Housing) building? You can't guarantee anything better.”

Ottawa Police aren't saying much about the circumstances. It's believed to have happened on the 8th floor.

Police have identified the victim as 22-year-old Adam Perron.

Mickeala Gigere has lived in the building for 4 years, “Crazy, I never expected it to happen in my building, never. You see people coming in and out all day and know what they're coming in for but you mind your own business.”

Ottawa Community Housing, which owns the building, said in a statement, “We are deeply saddened by the incident and will continue to work closely with our partners to provide support for tenants that may require assistance dealing with the event. We continue to make the wellbeing of our tenants a top priority.”

Many tenants we spoke with say these events are becoming too commonplace.

“Every time the police come, it's no good,” says Fafi Masudi, “and every time, fighting.”

“It's crazy and it seems like it's happening a lot,” says Andrea Stote, who was visiting a friend at the building.

This marks the city's 8th shooting of the year, just halfway through the month of January. That's almost one shooting every other day.

“I guess it's part of life,” says Spencer Metcalfe, who lives nearby, “Stuff happens all the time; you block it out and go about your day.”