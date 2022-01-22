Ottawa police are investigating the city's second homicide of the year, following the stabbing death of a man in the east end.

Emergency crews responded to a call on Montreal Road, near Olmstead Road, at approximately 6:20 a.m. Saturday.

"The Homicide Unit is investigating the stabbing death of a man in the 200 block of Montreal Rd," police said in a statement on Twitter.

"Police and paramedics were called to the scene at about 6:20 am. The victim succumbed to his injuries in hospital."

Paramedics had told CTV News Ottawa crews transported a man to hospital with life-threatening injuries following an incident on Montreal Road.

No other information has been released. Police told CTV News Ottawa more information was expected to be released later this morning.

Montreal Road is closed between Olmstead Road and the Vanier Parkway while police investigate.