Ottawa Police investigating death in Centretown
Newstalk 580 CFRA Published Friday, January 3, 2020 8:10AM EST Last Updated Friday, January 3, 2020 11:20AM EST
OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police continue to investigate a death in Centretown.
Police say an unidentified individual was found dead in the area of Somerset and Kent Friday morning. The cause of death has yet to be determined.
Residents were being asked to avoid the area, but police say the scene has since been cleared.
Police told CTV Morning Live the death is not considered suspicious.
No other details have been released.