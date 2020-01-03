OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police continue to investigate a death in Centretown.

Police say an unidentified individual was found dead in the area of Somerset and Kent Friday morning. The cause of death has yet to be determined.

Residents were being asked to avoid the area, but police say the scene has since been cleared.

Police are investigating a death in the 300 block of Somerset Street West. Pls avoid the area. Further updates to follow. #ottnews — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) January 3, 2020

Police told CTV Morning Live the death is not considered suspicious.

No other details have been released.