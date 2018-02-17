Ottawa police investigating armed robbery at pot shop on Montreal Rd.
Ottawa police are investigating an armed robbery at a pot shop on Montreal Rd.
Police say they are looking for three male suspects that robbed two victims.
During the altercation a gun did go off but did the bullet did not hit anyone. One person received minor injuries from an assault.
The suspects fled with cash and drugs.
The Ottawa Police Robbery Unit is investigating.