Ottawa police investigating alleged shooting in east end

Ottawa police are investigating an alleged shooting in the east end of the city overnight.

Police tweeted that officers responded to a shooting in the Carson's Road area at around 1 a.m. and found one person with minor injuries.

Police responded to a shooting near Carson’s Road last night at 1 a.m. and found one male who sustained minor injuries. Our Guns and Gangs team has been assigned to investigate. There are no public safety concerns at this time. — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) August 6, 2023

The guns and gangs unit was assigned to investigate.

Ottawa paramedics told CTV News Ottawa they did not transport any patients to hospital and could not confirm the nature of the injuries, including whether or not the victim was shot.

Attempts to reach Ottawa police Sunday for clarification or additional information were unsuccessful.

Police said in their tweet there were no public safety concerns.

Map for reference purposes.