Ottawa police investigating after two bodies found in ByWard Market; no foul play suspected
Published Wednesday, December 9, 2020 8:50AM EST Last Updated Wednesday, December 9, 2020 11:45AM EST
OTTAWA -- Ottawa police say an investigation is underway after two people, found in the ByWard Market early Wednesday, passed away.
Police say they were called to an area of Cumberland Street north of George Street just before 7 a.m. Wednesday on reports that two "possibly deceased" people were found.
In a tweet, police said, "Unfortunately both individuals have passed away."
The cause of death is unknown at this time.
Police later said that no foul play was suspected but the investigation was ongoing.
No other information was immediately provided.
More to come.