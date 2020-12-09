OTTAWA -- Ottawa police say an investigation is underway after two people, found in the ByWard Market early Wednesday, passed away.

Police say they were called to an area of Cumberland Street north of George Street just before 7 a.m. Wednesday on reports that two "possibly deceased" people were found.

In a tweet, police said, "Unfortunately both individuals have passed away."

Police were called at 6:52am, in the 300 block of Cumberland, for two people who were possibly deceased. Unfortunately both individuals have passed away. The deaths are being investigated to determine if there is anything suspicious. No further information is available. #ottnews — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) December 9, 2020

The cause of death is unknown at this time.

Police later said that no foul play was suspected but the investigation was ongoing.

Update: There is no foul play suspected. The investigation is ongoing. #ottnews https://t.co/PWK3I9RCmC — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) December 9, 2020

No other information was immediately provided.

More to come.