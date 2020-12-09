Advertisement
Ottawa police investigating after two bodies found in ByWard Market
Published Wednesday, December 9, 2020 8:50AM EST
OTTAWA -- Ottawa police say an investigation is underway after two people, found in the ByWard Market early Wednesday, passed away.
Police say they were called to an area of Cumberland Street north of George Street just before 7 a.m. Wednesday on reports that two "possibly deceased" people were found.
In a tweet, police said, "Unfortunately both individuals have passed away."
The cause of death is unknown at this time. Police said an investigation is underway to determine whether the deaths are suspicious in nature.
No other information was immediately provided.
More to come.