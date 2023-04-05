Ottawa police investigating after teen girl shot in Greenboro

Ottawa police are looking for witnesses to an early morning shooting in the Greenboro area.

Officers were called to Fireside Crescent, a residential street near Albion and Johnston roads, at around 3:30 a.m. Monday.

Police found a 16-year-old girl with a gunshot wound. Her injuries are considered serious.

Investigators are looking to speak to any witnesses who may have information about the shooting, as well as security footage.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Guns and Gangs Unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5050.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca