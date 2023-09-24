Ottawa

    • Ottawa police investigating after shots fired in Overbrook

    An Ottawa Police vehicle is seen behind police tape. (CTV News Ottawa) An Ottawa Police vehicle is seen behind police tape. (CTV News Ottawa)

    Ottawa police are investigating after shots were fired in the Overbrook area late Saturday night.

    Police were called to the 100-block of Presland Road at around 10:40 p.m. according to a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

    Officers found shell casings at the scene.

    No one has been reported hurt as a result of the shooting.

    The guns and gangs unit is investigating.

    Ottawa Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News