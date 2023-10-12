Ottawa

    • Ottawa police investigating after man killed in Orleans shooting

    An Ottawa Police vehicle is seen behind police tape. (CTV News Ottawa) An Ottawa Police vehicle is seen behind police tape. (CTV News Ottawa)

    Ottawa police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Orleans Wednesday night.

    Emergency crews responded to a call in the area of Oaklawn Crescent, near Tenth Line Road and Charlemagne Boulevard, at approximately at 9:15 p.m.

    The Ottawa police Duty Inspector said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that a man died in the area.

    "One person was arrested during the investigation and is in custody," police said.

    An Ottawa paramedic spokesperson tells CTV News Ottawa paramedics responded to a call for a man with gunshot wounds in the area of Tenth Line and Charlemagne.  Paramedics transported the victim to hospital in life-threatening condition.

    No other information has been released.

    This is Ottawa's 13th homicide of 2023.

    Ottawa Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    What to know on the sixth day of the latest Israel-Gaza war

    Palestinians say civilians are paying the price as the latest Israel-Gaza war rolls into a sixth day of fighting. People in Gaza spent the night in darkness, surrounded by the ruins of pulverized neighbourhoods as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to 'crush and destroy' Hamas.

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Live updates: Day 6 of the latest Israel-Hamas war

    The Israeli government is under intense public pressure Thursday to topple Hamas after its militants stormed through a border fence Saturday and killed hundreds of Israelis in their homes, on the streets and at an outdoor music festival.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News