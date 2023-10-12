Ottawa police investigating after man killed in Orleans shooting

Ottawa police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Orleans Wednesday night.

Emergency crews responded to a call in the area of Oaklawn Crescent, near Tenth Line Road and Charlemagne Boulevard, at approximately at 9:15 p.m.

The Ottawa police Duty Inspector said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that a man died in the area.

"One person was arrested during the investigation and is in custody," police said.

An Ottawa paramedic spokesperson tells CTV News Ottawa paramedics responded to a call for a man with gunshot wounds in the area of Tenth Line and Charlemagne. Paramedics transported the victim to hospital in life-threatening condition.

No other information has been released.

This is Ottawa's 13th homicide of 2023.