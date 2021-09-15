OTTAWA -- A young man is being treated for minor injuries after a stabbing near a high school in Ottawa's south end.

Ottawa police responded to a stabbing in the 2500 block of Alta Vista Drive at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police tell CTV News Ottawa a young man suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to hospital.

No other details were immediately available.

The 2500 block of Alta Vista Drive is home to St. Patrick's High School and Ridgemont High School.