OTTAWA -- Ottawa police say a suspect is in custody following a double stabbing in the city's west end that left one woman dead.

The Ottawa Police Service responded to a stabbing call outside of a building on Baseline Road near Navaho Drive just before 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Two women were taken to hospital in critical condition, but one later died. The victims have not yet been identified.

In a news release sent just after 7:00 p.m. police said Baseline Road was closed between Navaho Drive and Cordova Street due to an ongoing investigation. It has since reopened.

At 11:20 p.m., police said 54-year-old Hamid Ayoub had been taken into custody after being sought for much of the evening. There is no word yet on charges.

This is Ottawa’s ninth homicide in 2021.