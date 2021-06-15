OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police are investigating a homicide in the city’s west end, CTV News has learned.

The Ottawa Police Service responded to a stabbing call outside of a building on Baseline Road, Tuesday evening.

Two people were taken to hospital in critical condition.

CTV News has learned at least one person has since died, Ottawa Police confirming it is now a homicide investigation.

In a news release sent just after 7:00 p.m. police said Baseline Road was closed between Navaho Drive and Cordova Street due to an ongoing investigation.

It is Ottawa’s ninth homicide in 2021.