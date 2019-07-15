Ottawa Police investigate weekend shooting
Published Monday, July 15, 2019 7:42AM EDT
Ottawa Police say one man is in hospital after he was shot on Saturday night in Ottawa's south-east end. Police say they were called to Ted Grant Private just before 9 p.m. near Hunt Club Road and Conroy Road for gunshots fired. The shooting victim is listed in serious but non-life threatening condition. At this time, there is very little information as the Ottawa Police Guns and Gangs Unit continues their investigation.