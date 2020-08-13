OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police are urging residents in Blackburn Hamlet to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity following two home invasions in the east-end area last week.

The first incident occurred at 3 a.m. on Aug. 7. Police say two men forced their way into an apartment through a locked door and confined the lone occupant of the home for a period of time while the home was searched for valuables.

The victim was shaken, but not physically hurt.

The second incident happened approximately one kilometre away, at approximately 1 a.m. on Aug. 10. Police say two men forced their way into a home through a locked door and forcibly confined the two occupants of the home for an extended period of time. One of the victims suffered minor injuries after being assaulted with a weapon.

An undisclosed amount of property and cash was stolen.

The first suspect is described as a white man, 20-30 years-old, slim build, between 5'6" and 5'8". The second suspect is described as a white man, 20-30-years-old, larger build, between 5'10 and 6'. Both men were dressed in black and spoke English.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Robbery Unit 613-236-1222, ext. 5115.