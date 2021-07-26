Ottawa Police are investigating a fatal stabbing in Ottawa's downtown. Police tweeted late Monday, that a man was stabbed near the corner of Metcalfe and Albert Street.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

The Homicide Unit has taken over the investigation.

The Ottawa Police Homicide Unit investigating the stabbing death of a man near the corner of Metcalfe Ave. and Albert St at about 8:45 pm. tonight. A second person was also injured and taken to hospital. @OttawaPolice — OPS Operations (@DutyInspector) July 27, 2021

There will be road closures in the area Metcalfe street between Slater and Queen for a Police Operation please avoid the area. #ottawapolice — OPS Operations (@DutyInspector) July 27, 2021

More to come...