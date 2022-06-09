Ottawa police investigate shooting at south end business

A 28-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting at a business in Ottawa's south end.

Ottawa police responded to a call for a shooting at a business on Fenton Road, at Leitrim Road, at approximately 7:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds, and was transported to hospital.

The victim is not cooperating with the police investigation.

Police say there is no suspect description available at this time, but investigators believe the suspect fled the scene in a white Toyota vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Guns and Gangs Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5050.