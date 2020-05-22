OTTAWA -- Ottawa residents are being urged to keep doors and windows locked at all times after several break and enters in the Westboro area.

Ottawa Police say the Break and Enter Unit has received “several reports of daytime residential break and enters within the last week.” The incident have occurred while residents are home but are either outside or in another area of the house.

Police say during the incidents, “a suspicious man was seen either in a neighbour’s yard or trying to enter a neighbour’s home. When the man was questioned by neighbours including children, he left the area immediately.”

Some members of the community told police the incidents were a stranger approaching children, but police say “no evidence has been found to that effect.”

With the warm weather arriving, police are reminding homeowners to take steps to prevent your home from being the target of a break-in:

Do not leave windows and doors open or unlocked while you are outside on your property or in a different area of your home

Doors and windows should be kept locked at all times

If you have an attached garage, always keep the access door between the house and the garage door locked

If you have a garage door remote in your vehicle, ensure is it kept out of sight and keep your vehicle locked

Keep valuables and sentimental items you wouldn’t want lost in a safe and if possible secure the safe to the floor or wall stud

Don’t leave purses and wallets just inside your entry door

Install and use a security bar on your patio door

Consider security lighting and cameras

Ottawa Police say if you see a suspicious person in your neighbour’s yard or driveway, call police.