OTTAWA -- The Ottawa Police Service Guns and Gangs Unit is investigating a targeted shooting in Orleans.

Emergency crews responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Ashmont Street at approximately 5 p.m. Saturday. Ashmont Street is in the area of Orleans Boulevard and Meadowglen Drive.

Police say a single victim suffered a gunshot wound. Ottawa Paramedics told CTV News Ottawa a man was transported to hospital for treatment.

Police say investigators believe the shooting was targeted and there is no risk to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Guns and Gangs Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5050.