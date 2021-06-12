OTTAWA -- Ottawa paramedics say a man was treated for gunshot wounds after a late afternoon shooting in Orleans.

Few details are being released about the incident just before 5 p.m. Saturday.

Paramedics tell CTV News Ottawa a man was transported to hospital after a shooting in the area of Orleans Boulevard and Meadowglen Drive, near Innes Road.

The Ottawa Police Guns and Gangs Unit confirms investigators are looking into a shooting, but provided no other details.