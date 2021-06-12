Advertisement
Ottawa police investigate Saturday afternoon shooting in Orleans
Published Saturday, June 12, 2021 8:45PM EDT
OTTAWA -- Ottawa paramedics say a man was treated for gunshot wounds after a late afternoon shooting in Orleans.
Few details are being released about the incident just before 5 p.m. Saturday.
Paramedics tell CTV News Ottawa a man was transported to hospital after a shooting in the area of Orleans Boulevard and Meadowglen Drive, near Innes Road.
The Ottawa Police Guns and Gangs Unit confirms investigators are looking into a shooting, but provided no other details.