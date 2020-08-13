Advertisement
Ottawa Police investigate robbery at St. Laurent Boulevard mosque
Ottawa Police say on July 28, a suspect entered the Assalam Mosque on St. Laurent Boulevard and broke into donation boxes. (Photo courtesy: Ottawa Police Service)
OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police are looking for a suspect after money was stolen from an east-end mosque.
Police say on July 28 at approximately 12:20 p.m., a man arrived at the Assalam Mosque on St. Laurent Boulevard in a white four-door Volkswagan Jetta.
"He then entered the mosque and proceeded to break into the donation boxes, stealing an undetermined amount of money," said police in a statement.
The suspect is described as a Middle Eastern man, 25 to 32-years-old, 5'8, and a medium build. At the time of the incident, the suspect was wearing a black Toronto Raptors championship baseball cap with a gold Raptors logo, a white t-shirt, black gym pants, a beaded wrist band on his left arm and white socks.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police East Criminal Investigation Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 3566.