OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police are looking for a suspect after money was stolen from an east-end mosque.

Police say on July 28 at approximately 12:20 p.m., a man arrived at the Assalam Mosque on St. Laurent Boulevard in a white four-door Volkswagan Jetta.

"He then entered the mosque and proceeded to break into the donation boxes, stealing an undetermined amount of money," said police in a statement.

The suspect is described as a Middle Eastern man, 25 to 32-years-old, 5'8, and a medium build. At the time of the incident, the suspect was wearing a black Toronto Raptors championship baseball cap with a gold Raptors logo, a white t-shirt, black gym pants, a beaded wrist band on his left arm and white socks.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police East Criminal Investigation Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 3566.