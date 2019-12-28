Ottawa police say an investigation is underway after online threats against “various public places” were flagged earlier this week.

According to a statement issued by the service, the threats included targets related to public transit and police facilities. However, they did not specify which ones.

“The management of public places have been advised,” said police in a written statement to media.

Members of the public are being asked to be on alert and aware of their surroundings. You are being asked to report suspicious behaviour, though police say there is no known danger.

The investigation is ongoing.