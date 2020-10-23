OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are searching for suspects after a mid-morning bank robbery in Ottawa's west-end.

Officers responded to a call for a commercial robbery in the 1400 block of Carling Avenue, at Kirkwood Avenue, at 10:15 a.m. Friday.

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, police said, "the investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time."

CTV Morning Live staff spotted officers at the Scotiabank in the Hampton Park Plaza Friday morning.

Officers were canvassing area businesses for any possible information about suspects.

An employee at one local business tells CTV Morning Live police asked if they had seen four people run by the store.