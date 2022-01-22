Advertisement
Ottawa police investigate fatal stabbing in Vanier
Ottawa police are investigating the stabbing death of a man in Vanier on Saturday. (Colton Praill/CTV News Ottawa)
Ottawa police say a 28-year-old man is wanted on a charge of second degree murder after a man died in a stabbing in Vanier.
The investigation continues into the early morning homicide in the 200 block of Hannah Street, near Montreal Road Saturday morning.
Police and paramedics responding to a call at about 6:20 a.m. found a man suffering from stab wounds. Police say he died from his injuries in hospital.
Just before 1 p.m., police said the Homicide Unit is asking for the public's help to locate Devon Wynne, 28.
"He is wanted for second degree murder in relation to the homicide that occurred this morning in the 200 block of Hannah Street," said police on Twitter.
Police had closed Montreal Road between Olmstead Road and the Vanier Parkway as part of the investigation into the murder.
Police initially said they were investigating a stabbing death in the 200 block of Montreal Road.
This is Ottawa's second homicide of 2022.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5493.
Correction:
Ottawa police initially said the stabbing occurred on Montreal Road. The fatal stabbing occurred on Hannah Street.