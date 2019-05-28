

CTV Ottawa





BREAKING: Ottawa Police are investigating a homicide on Heatherington Road in east Ottawa. Police say a man was shot outside a residence around 10:40 p.m. Monday night. He was pronounced dead en route to hospital. Today a vehicle outside a townhouse complex has been removed as the Major Cime Unit continues their investigation. So far no arrests have been made and the male victim has not been identified.

This latest fatal shooting is Ottawa's 8th homicide of 2019.

