Ottawa police investigate evening stabbing on Rideau Street

Ottawa police say a man is in serious but stable condition in hospital after an evening stabbing in the downtown area.

Emergency crews responded to a call at 50 Rideau St. at 7:35 p.m. Thursday.

Police say the victim was stabbed during an altercation, and transported to hospital.

A male suspect was arrested, and remained in custody late Thursday evening.

Ottawa police continue to investigate.

OC Transpo reported Rideau Station was closed at 8:35 p.m. due to police activity, and trains were not stopping at the station along the Confederation Line.

Rideau Station reopened just before 10:30 p.m.