Ottawa police investigate daylight shooting in the ByWard Market
Published Thursday, February 11, 2021 3:42PM EST
OTTAWA -- A person is being treated for serious injuries after a shooting in the ByWard Market.
Ottawa police responded to a shooting incident in the 400 block of Dalhousie Street, near George Street, Thursday afternoon.
Police say a person suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.
No one has been arrested.
Police continue to investigate.