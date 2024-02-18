Ottawa police increase presence in Carlington after concerns over crime and drug use

The Ottawa Police Service has stepped up its presence outside St. Elizabeth's Church in Carlington after several disturbances over the past few weeks.

"They’ve been coming into the church and are a little too aggressive asking for money and we are here to make sure that even though they are welcome, they are not in there to create any problems for anyone," said Ottawa police sergeant, John Drader.

St. Elizabeth’s Church is just the latest complaint on a long list of concerns from residents in the area.

Colleen Taylor has lived in the area for the past six years. She says she has seen a rise in crime and drug use since the opening of a supportive housing residence run by the Shepherds of Good Hope on Merivale Road last year.

"It’s not as safe, there is a lot more issues like drugs and aggressive panhandling. It doesn’t feel like the same, my husband wants to leave," said Taylor.

Area city councillor Riley Brockington says he has heard from many residents about the safety issues.

“I can confirm it is a safe supply centre, which means the Shepherds facilitate safe drug supply for their users and they are allowed to use drugs on site, but this is a major issue," Brockington said.

"Some people who use drugs then leave this facility and are causing significant problems in the neighbourhood."

CTV News reached out to the Shepherds of Good Hope to respond to Brockington's comments. Instead, they shared an excerpt of a letter sent to Brockington last month.

“We can and do treat addiction, but the goal of treatment is to mitigate the harms of substance use, stabilize the person and begin to restore their connection to themselves, others, and the community," the letter read in part.

"Abstinence of substance use is an aspirational goal for most, especially when their social connections have been severed for so long. The Housing First philosophy is grounded in this reality, recognizing that people who use drugs require and deserve the same access to housing and health services as anyone else."

The neighbourhood is now home to three buildings offering support for vulnerable populations with plans to open another.

"I think we do need to address those needs, however, I want to leave my front door open, I want to leave my screen door open," said Taylor.

Police say they are working with the city to help mitigate some of the issues.

But ultimately, Brockington says there needs to be more support on site.

"I’m very supportive of social housing. I support the Shepherds and the community, but what we see is people who have high needs need to have the equivalent medical and social supports provided on site," said Brockington.