    • Ottawa police identify suspect following online sales robberies

    Red and blue lights atop an Ottawa police vehicle are seen in this undated file photo. Red and blue lights atop an Ottawa police vehicle are seen in this undated file photo.
    The Ottawa Police Service has identified the suspect involved with online robberies in the west end of the city.

    Police say the suspect allegedly posed as a potential buyer of items listed online, such as iPhones and electronic devices.

    Police claim the suspect then met the sellers and stole the items before posting them for sale on social media.

    The city's police turned to the public for help to identify the suspect on Wednesday, asking anyone with information to come forward. 

    Investigation is ongoing.

