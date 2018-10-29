

Ottawa Police say 23-year-old Guled Ahmed of Toronto is the victim in Monday's fatal shooting in Mechanicsville.

The investigation continues today on Carruthers Avenue at Scott Street near the LRT tracks and residents in the area will continue to see a police presence.

In the early morning hours, several residents reported hearing multiple gun shots and called Ottawa Police just before 4 a.m.

One woman told CTV News “all of a sudden, I hear pow, pow, pow, pow, pow. I’ll never forget it as long as I live.”

Ottawa Police Major Crime Investigators spent most of Monday searching the area for clues. A police drone was deployed Monday evening to search the area for clues.

On Monday, Sgt. Amy Gagnon said “I can confirm that we believe it is targeted and there is no threat to the public at this time.”

No arrests have been made in the case.

This is the 15th homicide of the year in Ottawa.

Anyone wit information is asked to call Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222, ext. 5493.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by downloading the Ottawa Police app.