OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police are looking for two suspects after "numerous" parcel and mail thefts in Centretown apartment buildings.

Police say the thefts took place at residential buildings in the Centretown area between March 31 and July 7.

The first suspect is described by police as a Black man, 34 to 40 years-old, approximately 5'9" to 5'10", with short black hair. Police say he often wears a ball cap, eyeglass and a face mask.

The second suspect is described as a Black man, 40 to 50 years-old, approximately 5'9" with balding black hair. He was wearing a face mask.

Suspects to identify in Centretown mail theft incidents https://t.co/GPSpJCLCkb #ottnews



Suspects à identifier dans une affaire de vol de courrier au Centre-ville https://t.co/LCpJU5mvgT #ottnouvelles pic.twitter.com/LEDLQUGiez — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) July 17, 2020

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Break and Enter Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 4533.