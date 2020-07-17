Advertisement
Ottawa Police hunt for suspects in Centretown mail thefts
Ottawa Police are searching for two suspects in connection to "numerous" parcel and mail thefts in Centretown. (Photo courtesy: Ottawa Police Service)
OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police are looking for two suspects after "numerous" parcel and mail thefts in Centretown apartment buildings.
Police say the thefts took place at residential buildings in the Centretown area between March 31 and July 7.
The first suspect is described by police as a Black man, 34 to 40 years-old, approximately 5'9" to 5'10", with short black hair. Police say he often wears a ball cap, eyeglass and a face mask.
The second suspect is described as a Black man, 40 to 50 years-old, approximately 5'9" with balding black hair. He was wearing a face mask.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Break and Enter Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 4533.