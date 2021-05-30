OTTAWA -- Ottawa police charged seven motorists with stunt driving on Ottawa's roads this weekend, including a G2 driver going 58 kilometres an hour over the speed limit.

The Ottawa Police Traffic Unit continues its Project NoiseMaker this weekend, a traffic safety initiative aimed at reducing speed, stunt driving and excessive noise on city streets.

Police say on Saturday night, a G2 driver, with four friends on board, was stopped going 158 km/h in a 100 km/h zone in the west-end.

A G2 driver, with 4 friends on board, was stopped going 158km in a 100km/area last night in the west end of the City. Vehicle impounded, licence suspended for 7 days, court date issued.@OttawaPolice#NoiseMaker #GetThereWithCare pic.twitter.com/0lSSRRMzCL — OPS Traffic Unit (@OPSTrafficCM) May 30, 2021

The charge of stunt driving includes a seven day licence suspension and the vehicle impounded for a week.

Officers issued six stunt driving charges Friday night on Ottawa roads.

One motorist was going stopped 166 km/h on Highway 417 in Ottawa's east end.

Traffic officers were present last night for project #NoiseMaker. The �� below was 1 of 6 #StuntDriving charges laid last night. It was stopped going 166km/hr in a 100km/hr area.@OttawaPolice pic.twitter.com/JZLvl3IruE — OPS Traffic Unit (@OPSTrafficCM) May 29, 2021

Last weekend, officers issued 125 tickets for Highway Traffic Act Violations, including 70 for speeding.