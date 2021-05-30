Advertisement
Ottawa police hit the brakes on G2 driver going 158 km/h this weekend
An Ottawa Police cruiser is seen near the Elgin Street police station in Ottawa, on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Share:
OTTAWA -- Ottawa police charged seven motorists with stunt driving on Ottawa's roads this weekend, including a G2 driver going 58 kilometres an hour over the speed limit.
The Ottawa Police Traffic Unit continues its Project NoiseMaker this weekend, a traffic safety initiative aimed at reducing speed, stunt driving and excessive noise on city streets.
Police say on Saturday night, a G2 driver, with four friends on board, was stopped going 158 km/h in a 100 km/h zone in the west-end.
The charge of stunt driving includes a seven day licence suspension and the vehicle impounded for a week.
Officers issued six stunt driving charges Friday night on Ottawa roads.
One motorist was going stopped 166 km/h on Highway 417 in Ottawa's east end.
Last weekend, officers issued 125 tickets for Highway Traffic Act Violations, including 70 for speeding.