

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





The Ottawa Police Service is beefing up the thin blue line.

The Police Services Board approved a request to hire 10 new officers this year to help address an increase in shootings and gun violence.

There have been 47 shootings and 13 homicides in Ottawa so far this year.

It will cost $670,000 to hire the 10 new officers this year. The plan would see the cost covered within the existing Ottawa Police budget in 2018.

Ottawa Police and the City of Ottawa are hopeful new federal funding set to kick-in in 2019 will cover the cost of the officers next year.

City Council will vote on the plan to hire 10 new officers on Wednesday.