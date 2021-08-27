OTTAWA -- The Ottawa Police Service confirms to CTV News Ottawa that the hate crime unit is investigating after white paint was splashed across a rainbow crosswalk downtown.

Photos of the crosswalk at Bank and Somerset streets show a significant amount of white paint was splashed onto the ground near the crosswalk and spread across it.

It is currently Pride Week in Ottawa.

The Ottawa police did not have any additional information about the investigation Friday morning.

Pride crosswalks have been targets of mischief. Earlier this month, police laid charges against a 21-year-old man who was recorded on video spinning his tires over a rainbow crosswalk in Gananoque, Ont.