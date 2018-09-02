

CTV Ottawa





Ottawa Police say they foiled the attempted theft of a high-end vehicle from a driveway in New Edinburgh early Friday morning that resulted in the arrests of four men.

As part of a frontline patrol project aimed at a series of high-end vehicle thefts this summer, officers identified a vehicle that could be a target—a Lexus in a driveway.

They then located a suspicious vehicle in the area. Around 3 a.m. police say two suspects attempted to steal the Lexus and were arrested.

Two other suspects fled in the vehicle but were arrested a short time later.

Charges are pending.

Police have been investigating a series of high-end vehicle thefts in different parts of the city this summer.