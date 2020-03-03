Ottawa Police focus on school zones safety and impaired driving in March
Published Tuesday, March 3, 2020 3:05PM EST
OTTAWA -- School zone safety is on the radar for Ottawa Police this month.
As part of Ottawa’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program, officers are focusing on school bus and school zone safety during the month of March.
Tuesday morning, Ottawa Police issued nine tickets for speeding in a Community Safety Zone on Meadowlands Drive by St. Gregory School. Fines are increased for speeding in Community Safety Zones.
Const. Jon Hall said another ticket was issued because the driver’s windows were frosted up completely.
Officers will also be focusing on Impaired Driving this month.